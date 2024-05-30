Active Stocks
Monsoon Tracker: With an early onset in Kerala, here's when Mumbai, Delhi, other cities will receive rainfall

IMD predicts heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in various regions including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha over the next few days. Dust storms expected in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi.

IMD Monsoon Update 2024: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had on Thursday said that in the next three to four days monsoon winds will cover parts of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka as well as sub-Himalayan West Bengal.

The South west Monsoon winds advanced into the southern state of Kerala, and several parts of North East India including Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh and most parts of Tripura, Meghalaya, Assam on Thursday. Heavy rainfall lashed the coastal state of Kerala and eight people were reportedly injured due to lightning.

"Normal date (for the arrival of Monsoon in the northeast) was 5th June, but it arrived today. In Kerala, it was supposed to be on 1st June, but it arrived here on 30th May. The reason for this is that wind patterns were already established..." said IMD scientist, Dr Naresh Kumar. 

Southwest monsoon has set in over Kerala, 2 days before the normal date and over northeast India, 6 days before the normal date. Weather scientists said cyclone Remal, which ripped through West Bengal and Bangladesh on Sunday, had pulled the monsoonal flow to the Bay of Bengal, which could be one of the reasons for early onset over the northeast.

IMD Monsoon Tracker

-IMD has mentioned that conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into Lakshadweep area and Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Meghalaya, and some parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during next 2-3 days.

-The IMD has said the southwest monsoon will set in over Gujarat on June 15. The weather will remain dry over the next seven days, said IMD and issued a warning of "strong surface winds" in most parts of the state during the next two days

-Very heavy rainfall has been predicted over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim during next 5 days

-Thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds has been predicted over Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh during next 5 days 

-Similar conditions has been predicted over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada during 1-3 June.

-Heavy rainfall has been predicted over Lakshadweep on 30 May, over Andaman and Nicobar Islands during 31 May- 2 June

-Heavy rainfall will also prevail Tamil Nadu and South Karnataka during 1-3 June

-IMD has also predicted dust-storm over Uttar Pradesh during 30 May-1 June in Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi.

-According to IMD, all of Indian states will experience rainfall and thunderstorm by 3 June. 

-The monsoon is critical for India's agricultural landscape, with 52 per cent of the net cultivated area relying on it

Published: 30 May 2024, 10:22 PM IST
