Monsoon Tracker: With an early onset in Kerala, here's when Mumbai, Delhi, other cities will receive rainfall
IMD Monsoon Tracker: IMD predicts heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in various regions including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha over the next few days. Dust storms expected in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi.
IMD Monsoon Update 2024: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had on Thursday said that in the next three to four days monsoon winds will cover parts of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka as well as sub-Himalayan West Bengal.