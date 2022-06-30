Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  IMD monsoon update: These states will receive very heavy rainfall in next 2 days Full forecast here

IMD monsoon update: These states will receive very heavy rainfall in next 2 days Full forecast here

New Delhi, June 30 (ANI): A girl covers herself with an umbrella as she commutes during heavy rainfall, in New Delhi on Thursday.
2 min read . 02:48 PM ISTLivemint

  • IMD update: Very heavy rainfall has been predicted over Himachal Pradesh and West Uttar Pradesh on 30 June, over Uttarakhand and Rajasthan on 30 June and 1 July.

NEW DELHI :The Indian metrological Department (IMD) on Thursday said that the Southwest Monsoon has advanced into Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, some parts of Rajasthan, some parts of Punjab and Haryana today, the 30 June.

Further, very heavy rainfall has been predicted over Himachal Pradesh and West Uttar Pradesh on 30 June, over Uttarakhand and Rajasthan on 30 June and 1 July.

See IMD update on Twitter here

Monsoon advances to Delhi

The weather department informed that most parts of city has reported rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall during past 03 hrs, till 11:30 hrs IST: Rainfall Amount (in mm) during this period: Lodhi Road-77.0, Safdarjung Airport: 64.8, Ridge-26.0, Ayanagar-22.6, Palam Airport: 10.4

Rainfall predictions

Conditions are favourable for further advance of monsoon into some more parts of Rajasthan, entire Punjab and Haryana during next 24-hours

Moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorm, lightning very likely over Uttarakhand, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh on 30 June and 1 July with scattered/fairly widespread activity thereafter.

Scattered rainfall activity over Jammu and Kashmir and West Rajasthan during next 5 days

Moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning very likely over Konkan, Goa, Coastal Karnataka and Kerala and Mahe and scattered to fairly widespread rainfall activity over Gujarat, Madhya Maharashtra and Interior Karnataka during next 5 days.

Heavy rainfall likely over Gujarat Region during 30th June-03 July; Madhya Maharashtra on 30th June; Coastal Andhra Pradesh on 30th June; Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during 30 June-2 July and over Konkan and Goa, Coastal Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe and South Interior Karnataka during next 5 days. 

Very heavy rainfall also likely over Konkan and Goa during 30 June-2 July and over Coastal Karnataka on 30 June.

Heavy rainfall likely over Jharkhand on 30 June and 1 July, over Bihar during 30 June-2 July, over Gangetic West Bengal on 30 June and over Odisha during next 5 days. 

Very heavy rainfall also likely over Odisha on 4th July.

Very heavy rainfall also likely over West Madhya Pradesh on 30 June and 1 July. Heavy rainfall very likely over Vidarbha on 30th June; Madhya Pradesh during 30 June- 2 July and over Chhattisgarh during next 5 days.

