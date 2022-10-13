The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that southwest monsoon to withdraw from more parts of northwest and central India during next 3-4 days.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that southwest monsoon to withdraw from more parts of northwest and central India during next 3-4 days.
In a release on Wednesday, the IMD said, the conditions are likely to become favourable for the withdrawal of southwest monsoon from more parts of northwest and central India during the next three to four days.
In a release on Wednesday, the IMD said, the conditions are likely to become favourable for the withdrawal of southwest monsoon from more parts of northwest and central India during the next three to four days.
“The withdrawal line of Southwest Monsoon continues to pass through Long. 79.0⁰E/ Lat. 31.7⁰ N, Uttarkashi, Nazibabad, Agra, Gwalior, Ratlam, Bharuch and Long. 71.0⁰E / Lat. 20.3⁰ N," it said.
“The withdrawal line of Southwest Monsoon continues to pass through Long. 79.0⁰E/ Lat. 31.7⁰ N, Uttarkashi, Nazibabad, Agra, Gwalior, Ratlam, Bharuch and Long. 71.0⁰E / Lat. 20.3⁰ N," it said.
As per IMD, mainly dry weather very likely to prevail over most parts of Northwest India from 14th October onwards.
As per IMD, mainly dry weather very likely to prevail over most parts of Northwest India from 14th October onwards.
India has received 88 percent more rainfall than normal so far in October.
India has received 88 percent more rainfall than normal so far in October.
As per IMD, Delhi had so far received 128.2 mm of rain this month, which is the highest recorded precipitation for October since 1956. The city received 236.2 mm of rain in October 1956, according to the IMD. The highest monthly rainfall in Delhi history is 238.2 mm, which was recorded in 1954.
As per IMD, Delhi had so far received 128.2 mm of rain this month, which is the highest recorded precipitation for October since 1956. The city received 236.2 mm of rain in October 1956, according to the IMD. The highest monthly rainfall in Delhi history is 238.2 mm, which was recorded in 1954.
As per the HindustanTimes report, Delhi recorded 625 percent i.e. 63.8mm excess rainfall against a normal of 8.8mm while Haryana recorded 577 percent. Uttarakhand saw 538 percent while UP saw 698 percent of excess rainfall in the first 10 days of October.
As per the HindustanTimes report, Delhi recorded 625 percent i.e. 63.8mm excess rainfall against a normal of 8.8mm while Haryana recorded 577 percent. Uttarakhand saw 538 percent while UP saw 698 percent of excess rainfall in the first 10 days of October.
Earlier on 26 September, the IMD had predicted that the southwest monsoon is likely to withdraw in some more parts of northwest India and adjoining central India during the next 3-4 days.
Earlier on 26 September, the IMD had predicted that the southwest monsoon is likely to withdraw in some more parts of northwest India and adjoining central India during the next 3-4 days.
Meanwhile, heavy rainfall spell is likely to continue over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during next 5 days i.e. from 12-16 October; Rayalaseema and North Interior Karnataka on 12 and 13 October; south interior Karnataka during 12-14 October and Kerala and Mahe on 15th-16th October, 2022.
Meanwhile, heavy rainfall spell is likely to continue over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during next 5 days i.e. from 12-16 October; Rayalaseema and North Interior Karnataka on 12 and 13 October; south interior Karnataka during 12-14 October and Kerala and Mahe on 15th-16th October, 2022.
Apart from this, the weather department has also predicted fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya on 13 October.
Apart from this, the weather department has also predicted fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya on 13 October.