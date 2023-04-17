IMD notes THESE are the hottest cities in India today. Top spot taken by…3 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 09:36 PM IST
- The two cities that took the top spots on the list included Murshidabad, which recorded a scorching 43 degrees, and Bankura, which boiled at 40 degrees. Notably, both cities are in West Bengal.
India's most parts, especially the northern part, is suffering from extreme hot weather. Rising temperatures coupled with suffocating humidity has left everyone panting for some relief.
