Orange Alert in Delhi as parts of national capital receive rainfall and hailstorm, IndiGo issues travel advisory

Several parts of the national capital, New Delhi, received rainfall and a hailstorm on Tuesday afternoon. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for several parts of the city for moderate thunderstorms, rain, gusty winds, and the possibility of hailstorms.

Orange alert in Delhi Alerts remain in place for New Delhi, Central Delhi, West Delhi, North West Delhi, Outer North Delhi, North East Delhi, Shahdara and East Delhi, along with parts of South and South West Delhi, for the next few hours as rain and thunderstorms are forecast during the day.

The weather department also forecasted the possibility of hailstorms in isolated areas of the city.

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Below-normal temperature in Delhi The IMD has forecast a maximum temperature of 33 degrees Celsius, with thunderstorms and rain likely later in the day.

Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather said, “The maximum temperature will be significantly below normal as there has been rain across north India. Similar conditions are likely to persist for the next one to two days, with temperatures remaining below normal.”

Also Read | Early heatwave prompts Centre to ramp up preparedness

IndiGo issues travel advisory Following the rains across Delhi, budget carrier IndiGo issued a travel advisory to flyers, warning about potential disruptions.

“Bad weather over Delhi has impacted flight schedules. We are closely monitoring the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be, safely and smoothly. We request that you stay updated on your flight status via our website or app. Please be assured that our teams are here to assist you at every step and provide full support,” the airline said in a post on social media.

Delhi had witnessed isolated rains on Saturday and Monday as well, bringing some much-needed relief from the scorching summer heat.

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IMD predicts above-normal rainfall in May Last week, the IMD, in its latest monthly outlook, predicted that India would experience above-normal rainfall in May, even as temperature patterns remain mixed across regions, with some parts expected to face above-normal heatwave conditions.

"During May 2026, maximum temperatures are expected to be normal to below normal across many parts of the country," the IMD said in a press release issued by the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

However, it added that "above-normal temperatures are likely in many parts of southern peninsular India, some parts of the northeast, and northwest India". The weather agency said minimum temperatures are expected to remain above normal over large parts of the country, although some regions in northwest, central, and adjoining peninsular India may see normal to below-normal night temperatures.

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Key Takeaways IndiGo has issued a travel advisory due to potential flight disruptions caused by severe weather.

An orange alert has been issued by the IMD for several parts of Delhi, indicating possible thunderstorms and hailstorms.

The IMD forecasts above-normal temperatures in southern and northeastern India despite current weather disturbances.

About the Author Bobins Vayalil Abraham Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In ...Read More ✕ Bobins Vayalil Abraham Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In his nearly one-and-a-half-decade career as a journalist, Bobins has covered South Asia, the Middle East, and North America, from elections to mass protests and conflicts.

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Interests: When he is not tracking conflicts, Bobins loves to cook, travel across India, click photos, and watch documentaries on history. Past Experience: Before joining Live Mint, Bobins worked with The Indian Express, where he led the Global Breaking News coverage, Indiatimes, where he led the news team, covering everything trending, ANI, where the focus of his coverage was South Asia, and NBS News.

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