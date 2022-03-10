IMD predicts a rise in max temp, rainfall, snowfall in these areas. Details here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh are likely to get moderate rainfall or snowfall today
Uttarakhand is also likely to receive thunderstorm and lightning today
The maximum temperatures will very likely rise by 2-4°C over Northwest and Central India from 12 March.
NEW DELHI :
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said that owing to a Western Disturbance over North Haryana at lower tropospheric levels, Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh are likely to get moderate rainfall or snowfall today.
Uttarakhand is also likely to receive thunderstorm and lightning today, said the official document. Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada will also very likely receive light rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning today, 10 March.
The IMD statement also confirmed that dry weather will prevail thereafter.
The statement mentioned that there will be a gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 2-3°C over Gujarat during next 3 days and no significant change thereafter.
See full forecast here
As spring sets in, the official document stated that the maximum temperatures will very likely rise by 2-4°C over Northwest and Central India from 12 March.
The weather department also mentioned that maximum temperatures on Wednesday were above 35°C over many parts of Gujarat, Kerala and Mahe, Telangana, Rayalaseema and Tamilnadu. These were above normal by 2-4°C over many parts of Gujarat, Konkan, Goa, Kerala and Mahe.
Finally, IMD mentioned that isolated light rainfall will to continue over Kerala and Mahe during next 5 days. Coastal Karnataka and Lakshadweep will also continue to receive light rainfall during next 2 days.
Tamil Nadu will also receive light rainfall during 12-14 March.
