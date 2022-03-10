Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  IMD predicts a rise in max temp, rainfall, snowfall in these areas. Details here

IMD predicts a rise in max temp, rainfall, snowfall in these areas. Details here

There will be a gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 2-3°C over Gujarat during next 3 days Photo: AP
1 min read . 03:42 PM IST Livemint

  • Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh are likely to get moderate rainfall or snowfall today
  • Uttarakhand is also likely to receive thunderstorm and lightning today
  • The maximum temperatures will very likely rise by 2-4°C over Northwest and Central India from 12 March.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI : The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said that owing to a Western Disturbance over North Haryana at lower tropospheric levels, Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh are likely to get moderate rainfall or snowfall today. 

Uttarakhand is also likely to receive thunderstorm and lightning today, said the official document. Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada will also very likely receive light rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning today, 10 March.

The IMD statement also confirmed that dry weather will prevail thereafter.

The statement mentioned that there will be a gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 2-3°C over Gujarat during next 3 days and no significant change thereafter.

See full forecast here

As spring sets in, the official document stated that the maximum temperatures will very likely rise by 2-4°C over Northwest and Central India from 12 March.

The weather department also mentioned that maximum temperatures on Wednesday were above 35°C over many parts of Gujarat, Kerala and Mahe, Telangana, Rayalaseema and Tamilnadu. These were above normal by 2-4°C over many parts of Gujarat, Konkan, Goa, Kerala and Mahe.

Finally, IMD mentioned that isolated light rainfall will to continue over Kerala and Mahe during next 5 days. Coastal Karnataka and Lakshadweep will also continue to receive light rainfall during next 2 days.

Tamil Nadu will also receive light rainfall during 12-14 March.

