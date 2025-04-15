IMD predicts above-normal cumulative rainfall during monsoon, rules out El Nino conditions

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted above-normal cumulative rainfall during the monsoon season this year.

It also ruled out the possibility of El Nino conditions during the entire season.

"India is likely to see above-normal rainfall in the four-month monsoon season (June to September) with cumulative rainfall estimated at 105 per cent of the long-period average of 87 cm," IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said during a press conference in New Delhi.

El Nino conditions, associated with below-normal monsoon rainfall in the Indian subcontinent, are unlikely to develop this time, he added.

A forecast of normal rainfall during the monsoon season comes as a huge relief to the farmers as it is crucial for India's agriculture sector, which supports the livelihood of about 42.3% of the population and contributes 18.2% to India’s economy.

The number of rainy days is declining while heavy rain events (more rain over a short period) are increasing, leading to frequent droughts and floods, according to news agency PTI report citing climate scientists.

Parts of the country are already battling extreme heat and a significantly high number of heatwave days are expected in the April to June period. This could strain power grids and result in water shortages.