IMD predicts above normal monsoons this year due to La Nina effect

India is likely to receive above-normal rainfall this monsoon season under the La Nina conditions, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. This raises hopes for a bumper farm output and reining in inflation. "The average rainfall this monsoon season is expected to be 103% of the long period average," an official conveyed to the news agency PTI. This is the 4th consecutive year when the country is likely to experience a normal monsoon. Earlier, India had witnessed a normal monsoon from 2005-08 and 2010-13.

