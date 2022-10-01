The weather department said that most parts of India will see normal to above normal rainfall in the last three months of 2022.
The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has forecasted a normal rainfall for most parts of India from the month of October to December. The weather department said that most parts of India will see normal to above normal rainfall in the last three months of 2022.
The IMD also stated that on the contrary parts of Northwest India and Northeast India are likely to receive below normal rainfall from October to December.
Here are key IMD predictions from October-December
Here are key IMD predictions from October-December
-The Northeast Monsoon Season (October to December 2022) rainfall over the south Peninsular India consisting of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikkal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, Kerala, Mahe and South Interior Karnataka is most likely to be normal (88-112% of Long Period Average (LPA)).
-Above normal rainfall is likely over most parts of India except some regions of Northwest India and some parts of Northeast India where below normal rainfall is likely.
-During October 2022, above normal rainfall is likely over most parts of India except small pockets of the southernmost region and northern most part of the country. Monthly rainfall over the country as a whole during October 2022 is most likely to be above normal (>115 % of Long Period Average (LPA)
-During October, normal to below normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country except many parts of Northeast and Northwest India and some parts of eastern India, where above normal maximum temperatures are likely.
-Above normal minimum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country except some parts of Northwest India, and southern parts of Peninsular India where below normal minimum temperatures are likely.
La Nina conditions 2022
IMD informed that the prevailing La Nina conditions are likely to stay over the equatorial Pacific region till the end of 2022.
La Nina refers to the large-scale cooling of the ocean surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean, coupled with changes in the tropical atmospheric circulation, namely winds, pressure and rainfall. It usually has the opposite impacts on weather and climate as El Nino, which is the warm phase of the so-called El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO)
