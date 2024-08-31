IMD predicts ’above normal’ rainfall in September, ’very heavy’ showers in THESE states | See full forecast

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted ‘very heavy rainfall’ for parts of India in the coming weeks. The weather department also forecast ‘above normal rainfall’ across the country — with heavy to very heavy precipitation expected in northwest India and the surrounding areas — during the month of September.

“Above normal rainfall is likely over most parts of India, except for some areas in extreme northwest India, many parts of the southern peninsula, northern Bihar, and northeastern Uttar Pradesh, as well as most of northeast India, where below normal rainfall is expected,” said IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.

The country is expected to receive above normal rainfall in September — at 109 per cent of the long-period average of 167.9 mm. Northwest India recorded 253.9 mm of rainfall during the month of August — the second highest since 2001.

The Met department said several districts in the Himalayan foothills and the northeast would experience ‘below-normal rainfall’ as most of the low-pressure systems moved south of their usual position, and the monsoon trough also remained south of its typical position.

Mohapatra said many states in the northeast, along with Kerala and the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra, experienced deficient rainfall.

The updates came even as Cyclone Asna bore down on Gujarat and prompted heavy rainfall and flooding. The deep depression over the Arabian Sea is expected to move West-Northwest over the Northeast Arabian sea and away from the Indian Coast during the next 24 hours.

“Kachchh has received very heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours...Gujarat has received 882 mm of rainfall since June 1, which is 50% more than normal...Saurashtra and Kachchh regions have also recorded more than normal rainfall...Light to moderate rains are expected for Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar today,” said IMD scientist Ramashray Yadav in a statement.

