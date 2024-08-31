IMD predicts ’above normal’ rainfall in September, ’very heavy’ showers in THESE states | See full forecast

IMD forecasts above normal rainfall for most of India in September, with heavy to very heavy precipitation expected in the northwest, while parts of northeast India and southern peninsula may experience below normal rainfall.

Livemint
Published31 Aug 2024, 05:55 PM IST
India likely to experience above normal rain in September, IMD forecasts ‘very heavy rainfall’ over THESE states(PTI)

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted ‘very heavy rainfall’ for parts of India in the coming weeks. The weather department also forecast ‘above normal rainfall’ across the country — with heavy to very heavy precipitation expected in northwest India and the surrounding areas — during the month of September.

“Above normal rainfall is likely over most parts of India, except for some areas in extreme northwest India, many parts of the southern peninsula, northern Bihar, and northeastern Uttar Pradesh, as well as most of northeast India, where below normal rainfall is expected,” said IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.

The country is expected to receive above normal rainfall in September — at 109 per cent of the long-period average of 167.9 mm. Northwest India recorded 253.9 mm of rainfall during the month of August — the second highest since 2001.

Also Read | Weather update: IMD issues orange alert in Gujarat, Karnataka and THESE states

The Met department said several districts in the Himalayan foothills and the northeast would experience ‘below-normal rainfall’ as most of the low-pressure systems moved south of their usual position, and the monsoon trough also remained south of its typical position.

Mohapatra said many states in the northeast, along with Kerala and the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra, experienced deficient rainfall.

Also Read | Cyclone Asna: Will rare cyclonic storm make landfall in Gujarat? Explained

The updates came even as Cyclone Asna bore down on Gujarat and prompted heavy rainfall and flooding. The deep depression over the Arabian Sea is expected to move West-Northwest over the Northeast Arabian sea and away from the Indian Coast during the next 24 hours.

“Kachchh has received very heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours...Gujarat has received 882 mm of rainfall since June 1, which is 50% more than normal...Saurashtra and Kachchh regions have also recorded more than normal rainfall...Light to moderate rains are expected for Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar today,” said IMD scientist Ramashray Yadav in a statement.

Also Read | Vadodara locals perform Garba in floods after Gujarat rains | WATCH viral video

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:31 Aug 2024, 05:55 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaIMD predicts ’above normal’ rainfall in September, ’very heavy’ showers in THESE states | See full forecast

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    152.80
    03:58 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    -0.2 (-0.13%)

    Bandhan Bank

    200.70
    03:54 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    6.7 (3.45%)

    GAIL India

    237.55
    03:53 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    5.45 (2.35%)

    HDFC Bank

    1,632.95
    03:59 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    -5.55 (-0.34%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Triveni Engineering & Indus

    472.50
    03:29 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    33.45 (7.62%)

    Jindal Stainless

    792.00
    03:29 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    55.55 (7.54%)

    Au Small Finance Bank

    688.85
    03:59 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    48.05 (7.5%)

    Radico Khaitan

    1,944.90
    03:59 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    126.95 (6.98%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      74,333.00532.00
      Chennai
      73,613.00388.00
      Delhi
      73,181.00-1,052.00
      Kolkata
      73,109.0028.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue