The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said that most parts of India, except the northwest and peninsular regions, are likely to experience above-normal maximum temperatures from April to June, as reported by PTI.

The met department has predicted an increase in above-normal heatwave days from April to June, particularly in central, east, and northwest India.

"A significantly higher number of heatwave days are predicted over parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab and Haryana," IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mahapatra said in a virtual press conference.

"During the 2023 hot weather season (April to June), most parts of the country are expected to experience above-normal maximum temperatures, except for south peninsular India and some parts of northwest India where normal to below-normal maximum temperatures are likely," the IMD said.

IMD further noted that India is expected to witness normal rainfall during the month of April. 

The northwest, central, and peninsular regions are likely to receive normal to above-normal precipitation, while below-normal rainfall is predicted in the east and northeast regions of the country.

