IMD predicts above-normal temperatures in most of India from April to June1 min read . Updated: 01 Apr 2023, 01:51 PM IST
- The met department has predicted an increase in above-normal heatwave days from April to June, particularly in central, east, and northwest India.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said that most parts of India, except the northwest and peninsular regions, are likely to experience above-normal maximum temperatures from April to June, as reported by PTI.
