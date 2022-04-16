Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  IMD predicts another severe heatwave spell in these states from today. Check full forecast here

IMD predicts another severe heatwave spell in these states from today. Check full forecast here

Heatwave conditions in isolated pockets very likely to prevail over Madhya Pradesh on 17th & 18th
1 min read . 16 Apr 2022 Livemint

  • Heatwave conditions are expected over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh-Delhi & Rajasthan on 16th & 17th and increase to severe heatwave conditions in isolated pockets over the same region on 18th & 19th April

India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a fresh spell of heatwave over Northwest India from today that will spread to Central India from tomorrow. The weather agency also predicted extremely heavy rainfall over some NE regions, while rainfall intensity is likely to reduce in Southern states. Check full forecast here:

Heatwave warning:

Heatwave conditions in isolated pockets very likely to prevail over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh-Delhi & Rajasthan on 16th & 17th and increase to heat wave to severe heatwave conditions in isolated pockets over the same region on 18th & 19th April, 2022.

Heatwave conditions in isolated pockets also likely to prevail over Himachal Pradesh & Jammu Division from 16th-18th; over Uttar Pradesh & Vidarbha during 18th-20th and over

Similar conditions are likely to prevail over Gangetic West Bengal on 16th & 17th and over Bihar, Jharkhand & Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim on 16th April, 2022.

Heatwave conditions in isolated pockets very likely to prevail over Madhya Pradesh on 17th & 18th and increase spatially to some parts over the same region on 19th & 20th April, 2022.

Heavy rainfall alert: 

Fairly widespread/widespread rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam-Meghalaya and Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram-Tripura during the next 5 days.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over Arunachal Pradesh & Assam-Meghalaya on 16th April and isolated heavy rainfall also likely over the same region on 17th April, 2022.

