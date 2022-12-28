IMD predicts ‘brief relief’ from today, but cold wave to return in early Jan

IMD weather forecast: Dense fog is very likely to continue over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during the next three days.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that cold day conditions are likely to abate over northwest India from today, Wednesday. However, dense fog is very likely to continue over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during the next three days.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that cold day conditions are likely to abate over northwest India from today, Wednesday. However, dense fog is very likely to continue over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during the next three days.
Speaking to ANI, IMD scientist RK Jenamani said, “We are expecting a relief from these cold wave conditions as western disturbance is approaching the Western Himalayan region. During the day, the sunshine will also bring some relief."
Speaking to ANI, IMD scientist RK Jenamani said, “We are expecting a relief from these cold wave conditions as western disturbance is approaching the Western Himalayan region. During the day, the sunshine will also bring some relief."
“Dense to very dense fog will continue to prevail in the belt. There will be an improvement on December 29 because of a western disturbance which will bring fresh snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, Leh and Himachal Pradesh. There will be drizzle in north Punjab on December 29," the IMD scientist said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Dense to very dense fog will continue to prevail in the belt. There will be an improvement on December 29 because of a western disturbance which will bring fresh snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, Leh and Himachal Pradesh. There will be drizzle in north Punjab on December 29," the IMD scientist said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to RK Jenamani, fresh cold wave conditions shall prevail again from December 31- January 1.
According to RK Jenamani, fresh cold wave conditions shall prevail again from December 31- January 1.
In Delhi, the lowest temp of 4.0 degrees celsius was recorded at Aya Nagar and a cold wave is still prevailing at isolated places. From December 28 onwards there will be a significant improvement as the cold wave will go due to western disturbance, he stated as quoted by ANI.
In Delhi, the lowest temp of 4.0 degrees celsius was recorded at Aya Nagar and a cold wave is still prevailing at isolated places. From December 28 onwards there will be a significant improvement as the cold wave will go due to western disturbance, he stated as quoted by ANI.
At 5.6 degrees Celsius, Delhi's minimum temperature was less than that of Dharamsala (6.2 degrees Celsius), Dehradun (7 degrees Celsius), and Nainital (7.2 degrees Celsius) on Tuesday.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
At 5.6 degrees Celsius, Delhi's minimum temperature was less than that of Dharamsala (6.2 degrees Celsius), Dehradun (7 degrees Celsius), and Nainital (7.2 degrees Celsius) on Tuesday.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
As per IMD's prediction, temperature is expected to rise by 2-4 degrees in northern plains in next 3 to 4 days after which the temperature will fall again.
As per IMD's prediction, temperature is expected to rise by 2-4 degrees in northern plains in next 3 to 4 days after which the temperature will fall again.
The weather office has also predicted that isolated to scattered light rainfall or snowfall is likely over Western Himalayan Region on 29 and 30 December due to Western Disturbances.
A cold day is when the minimum temperature is less than or equal to 10 degrees Celsius below normal and the maximum temperature is at least 4.5 degrees below normal. A severe cold day is when the maximum is 6.5 degrees or more below normal.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
A cold day is when the minimum temperature is less than or equal to 10 degrees Celsius below normal and the maximum temperature is at least 4.5 degrees below normal. A severe cold day is when the maximum is 6.5 degrees or more below normal.