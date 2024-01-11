Cold wave in Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh today; situation to improve soon: IMD full forecast here
IMD Update: Severe cold day conditions to reduce over northwest India from today, dense fog to prevail in isolated pockets for next 4 days. Delhi witnessed cold day conditions on Wednesday with the maximum temperature settling four notches below normal at 15.2 degrees Celsius.
The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has said that severe cold day conditions are likely to reduce over northwest India from today, 11 January, 2024. The weather department further said that dense fog is likely to continue to prevail during morning hours in isolated pockets of northwest India during next 4 days.