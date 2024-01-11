The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has said that severe cold day conditions are likely to reduce over northwest India from today, 11 January, 2024. The weather department further said that dense fog is likely to continue to prevail during morning hours in isolated pockets of northwest India during next 4 days.

On Wednesday, Jammu recorded the coldest day of the season on Wednesday, with the maximum temperature plummeting nine notches below normal to settle at 9 degrees Celsius.

Further Delhi witnessed cold day conditions on Wednesday with the maximum temperature settling four notches below normal at 15.2 degrees Celsius.

Delhi witnessed moderate fog in isolated pockets while the sky remained mainly clear during the day.

Here are the top weather updates for the day

North India

Cold day and dense fog

-IMD has predicted very dense fog conditions are likely to prevail for a few hours in morning in north Rajasthan on 11 and 12 January, and reduction thereafter

-Dense fog conditions very likely to prevail for a few hours in morning over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tripura from 11 to 15 January

-Dense fog will also prevail for a few hours in the morning in Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, north Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar, West Bengal, and Sikkim on 11 and 12 January

-Cold day conditions very likely to continue in Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan on 11 January

-IMD has predicted that cold day condition will abate from North India thereafter.

Cold Wave

The IMD has said that no cold wave conditions are likely over the country during next 4 days.

IMD has also warned that ground frost conditions very likely to prevail over Uttarakhand on 11 and 12 January

IMD has forecasted that central and East India is likely to witness a fall in temperature by 2-3°C during next 3 days

South India

Rainfall

IMD has informed that a cyclonic circulation lies over Kerala coast in lower tropospheric levels.

Under the influence of above system-

-Moderate rainfall at some places very likely over Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Coastal Karnataka and Lakshadweep during next 2 days and dry weather thereafter.

