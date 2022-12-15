IMD predicts cold wave, fall in temp by 2-4°C in these states till 18 Dec. Full forecast1 min read . 02:51 PM IST
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday warned that a deep depression has formed over Arabian Sea. The deep depression will move westwards away from Indian coast, till early hours of tomorrow and weaken gradually thereafter, the IMD said.
The weather department also informed that Cold wave conditions are likely to prevail over Rajasthan during 16 - 18 December.
Detailed updates below
No rainfall warning has been issued by the weather department as the deep depression is moving away from the coast, west wards.
Moderate to heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands on 15 and 16 December.
The Low Pressure Area over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining East Equatorial Indian Ocean persists over the same region at 0830 hours IST of today, the 15th December.
It is likely to move gradually westwards and become Well Marked Low Pressure Area over the same region during next 12 hours.
Thereafter, it would continue to move westwards and maintain its intensity over South Bay of Bengal till morning of 17 December.
Cold wave conditions are very likely to prevail over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and north Rajasthan during 16 - 18 December.
Gradual fall in minimum temperatures by about 2°C likely over Northwest India during 24 hours and no significant change thereafter.
Gradual fall by 2-4°C in minimum temperatures likely over Central India during next 4-5 days and no significant change thereafter. Gradual fall by 2-3°C in minimum temperatures likely over East India during next 2 days and no significant change thereafter.
Air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the 'moderate' category on Thursday, while the minimum temperature settled at 6.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.
The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 25 degrees Celsius, according to an India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin.
