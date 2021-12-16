NEW DELHI : The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday forecasted cold to severe cold conditions in many parts of northern India, Saurashtra and Kutch during the next 5 days.

The weather department in its daily bulletin said temperature is set to fall in some parts of the country as cold wave conditions are set to hit over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Saurashtra & Kutch from 17 to 21 December. The IMD also predicted cold waves over north Rajasthan from 18 to 21 December; and over West Uttar Pradesh from 19 to 21 December.

Cold Wave/Severe Cold Wave conditions over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Saurashtra & Kutch during 17th to 21th; over north Rajasthan during 18th to 21th; over West Uttar Pradesh during 19th to 21st and over Gujarat region on 19th & 20th December, 2021. pic.twitter.com/ZvhuDt0xV4 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 16, 2021

The IMD’s weather bulletin also predicted a fall in minimum temperature by 2-4 degrees centigrade over most part of northwest and adjourning Central India and Gujarat during the next 4 to 5 days and by 2 to 3 degrees centigrade in most parts of East India and Maharashtra during next 4 days.

The IMD also predicted dense or very dense fog during the morning hours at isolated pockets over Punjab and Haryana on 17 and 18 December. The department further said northwest Rajasthan, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura may also face dense or very dense foggy conditions on 17 December.

Issuing a sea warning, the weather department advised fishermen not to venture in the Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal during the next 48 hours as cyclonic circulation lies over the Equatorial Indian Ocean to the south of Sri Lanka, extends upto 5.8 km above mean sea level. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal around 17 December.

The department further said wind speed 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph are very likely over the equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal during in next 2 days due to this cyclonic circulation.

