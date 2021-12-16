Issuing a sea warning, the weather department advised fishermen not to venture in the Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal during the next 48 hours as cyclonic circulation lies over the Equatorial Indian Ocean to the south of Sri Lanka, extends upto 5.8 km above mean sea level. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal around 17 December.