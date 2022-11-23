The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted that a fresh cyclonic circulation is likely to emerge over north Andaman Sea during next 48 hours. The weather agency further said that the minimum temperature will see a gradual decline by 3-5⁰ C over Odisha during next 5 days.
Detailed predictions
-Yesterday’s Low Pressure Area over West Central and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh-north Tamil Nadu coasts now lies over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and its neighbourhood.
-The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to mid tropospheric levels tilting southwestwards with height.
-Heavy rainfall predicted over north Tamil Nadu and adjoining Rayalaseema and light to moderate rainfall at few places over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh on 23 November
-No significant change in minimum temperatures likely over rest parts of the country during next 5 days.
-A fresh cyclonic circulation is likely to emerge over north Andaman Sea during next 48 hours
Weather observed in past 24 hours
-Minimum temperatures were below normal by 2-4ﾟC over many parts of Central India
-Heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining Rayalaseema and light to moderate rainfall at isolated places over Tamil Nadu.
Delhi weather update
Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 8 degrees Celsius, the lowest so far this season, and 'poor' air quality on Wednesday.
The capital's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 238 at 9 am. It was 255 at 4 pm on Tuesday. An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.
The IMD said the capital recorded a minimum temperature of 8 degrees Celsius - three notches below normal.
It is the lowest temperature in the month since November 23, 2020 (6.2 degrees Celsius). The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 26 degrees Celsius, the weather department said.
