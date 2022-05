India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday conveyed that a Low-Pressure area is forming over the South Andaman Sea which is likely to intensify into a deep depression in the next couple of days.

It said in its latest bulletin, formation of a Low Pressure area over South Andaman Sea on 6 May, and intensification into Depression during subsequent 48 hours with northwestwards movement.

The weather department also predicted a fresh spell of heatwave conditions over Northwest India from 7th May and over central India from 8th May.

Heavy rainfall alert:

Heavy rainfall at isolated places are very likely over the Nicobar Islands today and heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 6 to 8th May.

Squally weather is expected over the r Andaman Sea & adjoining Southeast and Eastcentral Bay of Bengal till 9 May.

Meanwhile, due to trough/wind discontinuity over peninsular India in lower tropospheric levels, scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds very likely over Kerala & Mahe, South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and isolated rainfall activity over Coastal & North Interior Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana during next 5 days.

Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over South Interior Karnataka, Tamilnadu-PuducherryKaraikal and Kerala-Mahe today.

And, under the influence of a Western Disturbance, isolated light rainfall very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during next 3 days with thunderstorm/lightning over the region today.

Isolated light rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh & West Rajasthan today.