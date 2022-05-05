This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
IMD also predicted a fresh spell of heatwave conditions over Northwest India from 7th May and over central India from 8th May.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday conveyed that a Low-Pressure area is forming over the South Andaman Sea which is likely to intensify into a deep depression in the next couple of days.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday conveyed that a Low-Pressure area is forming over the South Andaman Sea which is likely to intensify into a deep depression in the next couple of days.
It said in its latest bulletin, formation of a Low Pressure area over South Andaman Sea on 6 May, and intensification into Depression during subsequent 48 hours with northwestwards movement.
It said in its latest bulletin, formation of a Low Pressure area over South Andaman Sea on 6 May, and intensification into Depression during subsequent 48 hours with northwestwards movement.
The weather department also predicted a fresh spell of heatwave conditions over Northwest India from 7th May and over central India from 8th May.
The weather department also predicted a fresh spell of heatwave conditions over Northwest India from 7th May and over central India from 8th May.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Heavy rainfall alert:
Heavy rainfall at isolated places are very likely over the Nicobar Islands today and heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 6 to 8th May.
Squally weather is expected over the r Andaman Sea & adjoining Southeast and Eastcentral Bay of Bengal till 9 May.
Meanwhile, due to trough/wind discontinuity over peninsular India in lower tropospheric levels, scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds very likely over Kerala & Mahe, South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and isolated rainfall activity over Coastal & North Interior Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana during next 5 days.
Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over South Interior Karnataka, Tamilnadu-PuducherryKaraikal and Kerala-Mahe today.
And, under the influence of a Western Disturbance, isolated light rainfall very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during next 3 days with thunderstorm/lightning over the region today.
Isolated light rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh & West Rajasthan today.
Heavy rainfall alert:
Heavy rainfall at isolated places are very likely over the Nicobar Islands today and heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 6 to 8th May.
Squally weather is expected over the r Andaman Sea & adjoining Southeast and Eastcentral Bay of Bengal till 9 May.
Meanwhile, due to trough/wind discontinuity over peninsular India in lower tropospheric levels, scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds very likely over Kerala & Mahe, South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and isolated rainfall activity over Coastal & North Interior Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana during next 5 days.
Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over South Interior Karnataka, Tamilnadu-PuducherryKaraikal and Kerala-Mahe today.
And, under the influence of a Western Disturbance, isolated light rainfall very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during next 3 days with thunderstorm/lightning over the region today.
Isolated light rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh & West Rajasthan today.