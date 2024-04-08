The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has predicted that national capital Delhi is likely to touch the 40 degree mark this week, as the national capital continue to record above normal temperatures. Further the weather department also predicted thunderstorm and rainfall in eight states, including Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, West Bengal , Sikkim for next seven days.

IMD prediction: Delhi

The IMD has predicted that despite rising temperatures national capital Delhi will see some respite in in the form of light rain and thundershowers on Saturday, 13 April.

Delhi is expected to see day temperature nearing the 40-degree mark over the week, said IMD officials

The national capital on Sunday recorded a minimum temperature of 16.3 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

IMD Rainfall Prediction

-Rainfall or snowfall with thunderstorms, lightning very likely over Arunachal Pradesh for next seven days

-Rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds have been predicted over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura during next 7 days.

-Heavy rainfall is also very likely to occur over Arunachal Pradesh on 8 and 9 April

-Rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms, lightning very likely over Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha on 8 April

-Rainfall has also been predicted over Bihar today

-Rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms, lightning very likely to occur over East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha from 8-12 April

-Rainfall has also been predicted over West Madhya Pradesh, Marathwada, Madhya Maharashtra during 8-12 April

-Rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms, lightning predicted over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Telangana, Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal during 8-14 April

-IMD has predicted hailstorm activity over Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh on 8 April

-Rainfall or snowfall with thunderstorms, lightning very likely over Jammu Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand on 10 and 11 April

-The region will also experience rainfall or snowfall during 13-15 April

-Rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning has been predicted over Rajasthan during 10-14 April

-Rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning has also been predicted over Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana during 13-15 April

IMD Heatwave Prediction

-Heat wave conditions very likely in isolated pockets over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana on 8 April

-Similar conditions will prevail over North Interior Karnataka on 8 and 9 April

-Warm night conditions are very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over North Interior Karnataka on 8 and 9 April

-Hot and humid weather very likely to prevail over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe, coastal areas of Gujarat during 8-12 April

-Similar conditions will prevail over Coastal Karnataka during 8-10 April and over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema during 9-12 April.

IMD Temperature Prediction

-IMD has predicted a gradual fall by about 2°C in maximum temperatures very likely over many parts of Northwest India during next 5 days.

-IMD says that maximum temperatures in East India will rise by 3-5°C after 24 hours

-Gradual fall by 2-4°C in maximum temperatures very likely over Maharashtra during next 5 days.

