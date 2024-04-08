IMD predicts 40°C heat in Delhi, heavy rainfall in 8 states during next 7 days. See full forecast
IMD Alert: The weather department also predicted thunderstorm and rainfall in eight states, including Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, West Bengal, Sikkim for next seven days.
The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has predicted that national capital Delhi is likely to touch the 40 degree mark this week, as the national capital continue to record above normal temperatures. Further the weather department also predicted thunderstorm and rainfall in eight states, including Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, West Bengal, Sikkim for next seven days.