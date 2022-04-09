In a sigh of momentary relief, the Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Saturday informed that a Western Disturbance is likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from the night of 12 April.

Maximum temperatures are very likely to fall by 2-3°C over most parts of Northwest India during 11th-13th April, IMD said.

Intensity and distribution of the heat wave conditions over the plains of Northwest India is very likely to reduce during 11 -13 April.

Fall in Maximum Temperature

A fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect Western Himalayan Region (WHR) from the night of 12th April. Under its influence:

-Light to moderate rainfall is likely over Western Himalayan Region on 12 and 13 April.

-Dust raising winds (20-30 kmph) likely over Rajasthan during 11- 12 April. Strong surface winds (25-35 kmph) likely over southwest Uttar Pradesh on 10- 11 April.

Rainfall prediction

In an elaborate prediction, IMD said that under the influence of strong southwesterly winds from Bay of Bengal to northeastern States at lower tropospheric levels:

- Widespread rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning is very likely to occur over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam-Meghalaya and isolated/scattered rainfall over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during next 5 days.

-Heavy rainfall very likely over Arunachal Pradesh on 10,13 April; over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim on 9 and 10 April, over Assam-Meghalaya on 9 and12 April.

-Very heavy rainfall is also very likely over Assam-Meghalaya on 10 and 11 April.

For southern India, IMD said that under the influence of trough/wind discontinuity over south Peninsular India

-Very heavy rainfall is likely to occur over south Kerala on 9 April and heavy rainfall 10 April.

-The ghat areas of Tamil Nadu will also receive heavy rainfall on 9 and 10 April

-Squally Weather (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) very likely over Gulf of Mannar, Comorin area, Southwest Bay of Bengal on 09th & 10th; Southeast Arabian Sea and along & off Kerala coast on 09th April.

IMD has warned fishermen not to venture into these areas

Heatwave prediction

Heatwave spells are likely to continue throughout northwestern India, Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha will continue for the next five days.

IMD also mentioned that heat wave to severe heat wave conditions very likely in many parts on 9 and 10 April; in some parts on 11 April and in isolated pockets on 12 and13 April over East Rajasthan; severe heat wave conditions likely to prevail over Punjab and Haryana, Delhi during 9-11 April; severe heat wave conditions in some parts over West Uttar Pradesh and West Madhya Pradesh on 09th & 10th April.

The weather department predicted that heat wave conditions will prevail in some parts over West Madhya Pradesh during 11-13 April.

Heat Wave conditions in some parts very likely over East Madhya Pradesh during next 5 days and in isolated pockets over Jharkhand on 09th & 10th; west Vidarbha during next 5 days; over East Uttar Pradesh & Himachal Pradesh during 09th -11th ; over Chhattisgarh during 10th to 13th April, over West Uttar Pradesh during 11th-13th; over Punjab and Haryana, Delhi on 12th & 13th April.

According to the IMD official statement, Severe heat wave conditions were witnessed in most parts of West Rajasthan and Haryana, Delhi throughout Friday. Punjab, East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Saurashtra and Kutch also faced severe conditions during the same period.

Jammu Division and Gujarat had similar reports to log.

