The weather department said that Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan and Haryana will witness a drop in temperatures by at least 2-3°C
Heavy rainfall likely to continue over Kerala-Mahe and Tamil Nadu-Puducherry- during 12-14 April
The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has pointed out that owing to the presence of clouds over Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan and Haryana, will witness a drop in temperatures by at least 2-3°C. Heatwave is also likely to remit in these areas.
Heavy rainfall likely to continue over Kerala-Mahe and Tamil Nadu-Puducherry- during 12-14 April. Assam-Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh will also be under the spell of heavy rainfall during 13-16 April.
IMD predicts that under the influence of the Western Disturbance, Western Himalayan Region will see moderate rainfall during 12 to 16 April with maximum intensity on 13 & 14 April.
Isolated rainfall is also likely to occur over Punjab on 12 and 13April. Northwest Rajasthan and north Haryana will also see rainfall on 13th .
Jammu-Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab are likely to face thunderstorm and lightning along with gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) on 12 and 13 April. The weather department also noted that Jammu and Kashmir had received 80% less rainfall this year during April.
Uttarakhand (13-14 April) and Haryana ( 13 April), are also likely to face thunderstorm and lightning.
Isolated thunderstorm/dust-storm/lightning/gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) also likely over northwest Rajasthan on 13th April.
Dust Raising winds (speed 30-40 kmph) very likely over southern parts of Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana on 12- 13 April, predicted IMD.
Remission of heatwave
IMD said that there will be a significant reduction in spatial extent and intensity of heat wave Spell over Northwest India and Madhya Pradesh
As IMD predicts that heatwave is likely to reduce in north western India, national capital Delhi will see a windy day and cloudy conditions. IMD also mentioned that the predicted western disturbance is already showing effects over north-western India.
However, Delhi and Punjab will see severe heatwave conditions on 12 April. Himachal Pradesh will see heatwave conditions on the same day.
Madhya Pradesh (12-13 April), Bihar (13-14 April) will be under heatwave conditions. Similar conditions will prevail in Jharkhand (12-14 April), West Uttar Pradesh (12,15,16 April), West Rajasthan (12,14,15,16 April), East Rajasthan (14-16 April) and over Gujarat (16 April).
