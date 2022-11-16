The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that there is a formation of a Low pressure area over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman Sea during next 24 hours. Subdued rainfall activity likely over south Peninsular India during next 4 days and increase thereafter.
The weather agency also issued a yellow alert for the southern states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh. Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places occurred over Tamil Nadu and heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places Nicobar Islands Rainfall Prediction -Widespread to heavy rainfalls is very likely to occur Andaman and Nicobar Islands on 16 and 17 November
Rainfall Predictions
-Heavy rainfall very likely to occur over coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal from 20 November
-Widespread to heavy rainfall is very likely to occur over Andaman and Nicobar Islands on 16 and 17 November
-Squally weather (wind speed 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph) likely to prevail over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman Sea and Andaman and Nicobar Islands on 16 and 17 November
-Similar conditions will prevail over Southwest and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal on 18 November.
-Southwest and adjoining West Central Bay of Bengal and Sri Lanka coast on 19 and 20 November.
-Squally weather will prevail along and off south Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts on 19, 20 and 21 November
-Fisherfolks have been advised not to venture into Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman Sea on 16 and 17 and over Southwest and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal on 18 November, Southwest and adjoining West Central Bay of Bengal and Sri Lanka coast on 19 and 20 November, along and off south Andhra Pradesh-Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts on 19, 20 and 21 November
-The weather agency said that a Western Disturbance as a trough in mid tropospheric westerlies runs along Long.60°E to the north of Lat. 30°N
-Owing to the western disturbance light to moderate rainfall or snowfall is very likely to occur over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit Baltistan and Muzaffarabad during 18-20, and over Himachal Pradesh on 19 November
-The weather agency further said that minimum temperatures are likely to fall by by 2-3°C over most parts of northwest India and Madhya Pradesh during next 24 hours and no significant change thereafter.
