-Fisherfolks have been advised not to venture into Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman Sea on 16 and 17 and over Southwest and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal on 18 November, Southwest and adjoining West Central Bay of Bengal and Sri Lanka coast on 19 and 20 November, along and off south Andhra Pradesh-Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts on 19, 20 and 21 November

