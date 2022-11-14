IMD predicts drop in temperature in these states tomorrow; heavy rains to continue in Southern region1 min read . 02:44 PM IST
- Snowfall is predicted over Jammu, Kashmir, IMD said
- Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab are likely to witness rainfall
India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said Western Himalayan Region and its neighbouring areas are likely to witness fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall/snowfall today, following which, it is likely to reduce. Meanwhile, rainfall activity is likely to reduce in South Peninsular India during the next 5 days.
Rainfall and snowfall along with thunderstorm & lightning are predicted over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand today.
Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab and West Rajasthan are likely to witness rainfall on 14 November
No significant change in minimum temperatures over most parts of northwest India & Madhya Pradesh during next 24 hours. But temperatures are likely to drop by 2-4 °C thereafter.
Heavy rainfall is also very likely at isolated places over south Tamilnadu and south Kerala on 14 November and significant decrease in rainfall activity over the region thereafter.
Squally weather (wind speed 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph) is expected to prevail over Lakshadweep area and adjoining Southeast Arabian Sea
Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas on 14th November, 2022.
Squally weather (wind speed 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph) is likely to prevail over south Andaman Sea & adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal on 16th and over Southwest & adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal on 17th & 18th November 2022.
Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.
Widespread rainfall with heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 14th-16th November 2022.
