IMD predicts drop in temp over northwest India, Madhya Pradesh in next 3 days. Full forecast here

IMD predicts drop in temp over northwest India, Madhya Pradesh in next 3 days. Full forecast here

02:37 PM IST
A woman carries a child on a cold winter day

  • The IMD forecasted a fall in minimum temperatures by 2-4°C over most parts of northwest India and Madhya Pradesh during next 3 days

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday forecasted subdued rainfall activity over south Peninsular India during next 5 days and increase thereafter.

The IMD has also informed that there is a possibility of fall in minimum temperatures by 2-4°C over most parts of northwest India and Madhya Pradesh during next 3 days. 

The weather department also said that a low pressure area is likely to form over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman Sea on 16 November. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and gradually concentrate into a Depression over central parts of South Bay of Bengal around 18 November

Rainfall Predictions

"A cyclonic circulation lies over south Andaman Sea and neighbourhood and extends up to the middle tropospheric levels", the IMD prediction mentioned. 

-Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation, a Low pressure area is likely to form over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman Sea on 16 November 

-The low pressure area is likely to move west-northwestwards and gradually concentrate into a Depression over central parts of South Bay of Bengal around 18 November

-Widespread to heavy rainfalls very likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands on 15 and 16 November

-Squally weather with a wind speed of 40-45 kmph gusting up to 55 kmph si likely to prevail over south Andaman Sea and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal on 16 November

-Similar wind conditions will remain over Southeast Bay of Bengal on 17 and 18 November, and over Southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Sri Lanka coast on 18 and 19 November.

-The weather department has warned fishermen from venturing into south Andaman Sea and the adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal on 16 and 17 November

-Fisherfolks have further been advised not to venture into the Southeast Bay of Bengal on 17 and 18 November, into Southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Sri Lanka coast on 18 and 19 November and along Tamil Nadu-Puducherry Coasts on 20 and 21 November

-Light to moderate rainfall or snowfall is very likely to occur over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit Baltistan & Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh on 18 and 19 November

