IMD predicts extreme heavy rains in these 4 southern states till Friday. 5 pts

Tamilnadu, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are likely to see very heavy rainfall for the next couple of days
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Four south Indian states - Tamilnadu & Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana - are likely to witness very heavy rainfall for the next couple of days, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest bulletin. The weather agency also notified of the withdrawal of monsoon from some more parts of northwest India and some parts of adjoining central India during the next 2-3 days.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Four south Indian states - Tamilnadu & Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana - are likely to witness very heavy rainfall for the next couple of days, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest bulletin. The weather agency also notified of the withdrawal of monsoon from some more parts of northwest India and some parts of adjoining central India during the next 2-3 days.
Withdrawal of monsoon
The line of withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon passes through Khajuwala, Bikaner, Jodhpur and Naliya.
Conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from some more parts of northwest India and some parts of adjoining central India during next 2-3 days.
Rainfall warning
A cyclonic circulation lies over Northwest & adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal in lower & middle tropospheric levels. Under its influence, scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Telangana during 27th- 30th and over Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on 27th & 28th September
Meanwhile, fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over SubHimalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 27th and Odisha on 28th & 29th September
Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 27th and over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on 29th & 30th September
Withdrawal of monsoon
The line of withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon passes through Khajuwala, Bikaner, Jodhpur and Naliya.
Conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from some more parts of northwest India and some parts of adjoining central India during next 2-3 days.
Rainfall warning
A cyclonic circulation lies over Northwest & adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal in lower & middle tropospheric levels. Under its influence, scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Telangana during 27th- 30th and over Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on 27th & 28th September
Meanwhile, fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over SubHimalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 27th and Odisha on 28th & 29th September
Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 27th and over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on 29th & 30th September