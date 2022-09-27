IMD predicts extreme heavy rains in these 4 southern states till Friday. 5 pts

Four south Indian states - Tamilnadu & Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana - are likely to witness very heavy rainfall for the next couple of days, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest bulletin. The weather agency also notified of the withdrawal of monsoon from some more parts of northwest India and some parts of adjoining central India during the next 2-3 days.

