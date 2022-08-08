IMD predicts extremely heavy rain for Mumbai this week; check forecast here

IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, said, Climate change has hampered the ability of forecasting agencies to accurately predict severe events and the India Meteorological Department is installing more radars and upgrading its high-performance computing system to meet the challenge.
The weather department on Sunday said that Mumbai is expected to witness ‘extremely heavy rainfall’ in the coming week.
Mumbai will remain on ‘orange’ alert from 8 August till August 11, HindustanTimes has reported citing weather department.
The report also stated that Palghar and Thane district will also be on ‘orange’ alert.
As per Skymet Weather, “One or two heavy spells can be seen on August 8, some heavy rains may be seen on a frequent basis. Rains will pick up even more pace on August 9, wherein heavier showers can be seen. August 9th is a Tuesday that can prove to be disruptive with some traffic chaos and other problems in view of heavy rains."
According to IMD, Isolated/scattered extremely heavy rainfall also likely over Konkan & Goa and Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during 8-10 August.
Earlier in an interview with PTI, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, said, “Climate change has hampered the ability of forecasting agencies to accurately predict severe events and the India Meteorological Department is installing more radars and upgrading its high-performance computing system to meet the challenge."
He also said that though the monsoon rainfall has not shown any significant trend in the country, the number of heavy rainfall events has increased and that of light rainfall events has decreased due to climate change.
The impact-based forecast will improve to become "more granular, specific and accurate" by 2025 and IMD will be able to provide forecasts up to panchayat level clusters and specific areas in cities in the coming years, the IMD chief said.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra has received 27 per cent more rains than normal recorded in the months of June and July, despite the dull start to the monsoon season this year, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
As per the data compiled by the IMD, the state had received 677.5 mm rainfall till July 31, which is 27 per cent more than its normal figures, a senior IMD official said.
The southwest monsoon, which usually arrives in the state around June 7, was delayed till June 11 and it got off to a slow start.
“By June end, the state’s cumulative rainfall figures indicated that it had received 30 per cent less rainfall than normal. However, the intensity increased drastically and by July end, the state recorded excess showers," the official said.
Maharashtra had received 147.5 mm rain in June, which was 70 per cent of its normal rainfall, the IMD data revealed.
“The Marathwada region received 61 per cent excess rainfall than usual, while Vidarbha and central Maharashtra recorded 25 and 39 per cent more showers respectively. Konkan received 6 per cent excess rainfall," he said.
According to a senior official from the disaster management department, this pattern of excess rainfall was unusual for the rain-shadow regions in the state.
Going by the long period average by the IMD, the rainfall over the country as a whole during the second half (August and September) of the season is most likely to be normal or 94 per cent to 106 per cent.
The west coast and west central India, which includes a sizeable area of Maharashtra, is expected to receive below normal rainfall in the next couple of months, the IMD forecast stated.
