IMD predicts extremely heavy rainfall, hailstorm in these states till 12 May. See full forecast2 min read . Updated: 07 May 2023, 06:32 PM IST
A cyclonic circulation formed in the southeast Bay of Bengal on Saturday, which is seen by weather scientists as the first step of the development of a possible severe cyclonic storm in the region next week.
The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Sunday warned of cyclonic storm, depression, very heavy rainfall activity from 8 May till 12 May in several parts of India.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×