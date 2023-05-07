The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Sunday warned of cyclonic storm, depression, very heavy rainfall activity from 8 May till 12 May in several parts of India.

A cyclonic circulation formed in the southeast Bay of Bengal on Saturday, which is seen by weather scientists as the first step of the development of a possible severe cyclonic storm in the region next week.

The weather office has warned fishermen of squally weather in southeast Bay of Bengal with windspeed reaching 40-50 kmph from Sunday onwards. It has also suggested that regulation of tourism and offshore activities and shipping near Andaman and Nicobar Islands between 8 and 12 May.

Forecast for the rest of India

Northwest India:

-Thunderstorm, lightning, gusty winds with rainfall or snowfall over Western Himalayan region during next 2 days.

-Hailstorm very likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on 7 May.

South India:

-Rainfall very likely over the region during next 5 days and thunderstorm, lightning, gusty winds over Kerala and Mahe and Karnataka during 5 days

-Similar conditions will prevail over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal during 7-8 May.

-Heavy rainfall very likely over Kerala and Mahe during next 5 days, and over South Interior Karnataka on 8 May.

West India:

-Rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning, gusty winds very likely over Gujarat on 7 May

-Similar conditions will remain over Konkan, Goa, and Madhya Maharashtra during 7-9 May.

Heatwave Warning

The IMD noted that maximum temperatures are very likely to increase by 3-5°C over most parts of the country during next 5 days and become near normal over Northwest India by 8 May and over remaining parts of the country by 10th May.

The weather department also mentioned that no heat wave conditions likely over any part of India during next 5 days

Cyclone Mocha

The IMD mentioned that a low pressure area is likely to form over the same region on 8 May. It is likely to intensify into a depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Andaman Sea around 9 May. Thereafter, it is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm.

Rainfall warning: Moderate rainfall during 8-12 May with extremely heavy falls very likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands on 10 and 11 May and very heavy rainfall on 8, 9 and 12 May 2023.