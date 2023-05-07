Hello User
IMD predicts extremely heavy rainfall, hailstorm in these states till 12 May. See full forecast

Police personnel holds the umbrella and perform their duty amid rainfall in New Delhi on Saturday

A cyclonic circulation formed in the southeast Bay of Bengal on Saturday, which is seen by weather scientists as the first step of the development of a possible severe cyclonic storm in the region next week.

The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Sunday warned of cyclonic storm, depression, very heavy rainfall activity from 8 May till 12 May in several parts of India. 

The weather office has warned fishermen of squally weather in southeast Bay of Bengal with windspeed reaching 40-50 kmph from Sunday onwards. It has also suggested that regulation of tourism and offshore activities and shipping near Andaman and Nicobar Islands between 8 and 12 May. 

Forecast for the rest of India

Northwest India:

-Thunderstorm, lightning, gusty winds with rainfall or snowfall over Western Himalayan region during next 2 days.

-Hailstorm very likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on 7 May.

South India:

-Rainfall very likely over the region during next 5 days and thunderstorm, lightning, gusty winds over Kerala and Mahe and Karnataka during 5 days

-Similar conditions will prevail over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal during 7-8 May.

-Heavy rainfall very likely over Kerala and Mahe during next 5 days, and over South Interior Karnataka on 8 May.

West India:

-Rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning, gusty winds very likely over Gujarat on 7 May

-Similar conditions will remain over Konkan, Goa, and Madhya Maharashtra during 7-9 May.

Heatwave Warning

The IMD noted that maximum temperatures are very likely to increase by 3-5°C over most parts of the country during next 5 days and become near normal over Northwest India by 8 May and over remaining parts of the country by 10th May.

The weather department also mentioned that no heat wave conditions likely over any part of India during next 5 days

Cyclone Mocha 

The IMD mentioned that a low pressure area is likely to form over the same region on 8 May. It is likely to intensify into a depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Andaman Sea around 9 May. Thereafter, it is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm. 

Rainfall warning: Moderate rainfall during 8-12 May with extremely heavy falls very likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands on 10 and 11 May and very heavy rainfall on 8, 9 and 12 May 2023.

