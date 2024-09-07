IMD predicts extremely heavy rainfall in Coastal Andhra on Sunday; Himachal, Rajasthan and Odisha at risk too

The IMD issued an extremely heavy rainfall alert for Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on Sunday. The agency further said both areas are expected to be the hardest hit due to a cyclonic circulation that is intensifying into a depression over the Bay of Bengal

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published7 Sep 2024, 05:39 PM IST
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Saturday issued an extremely heavy rainfall alert for Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on Sunday. The weather agency also said both areas are expected to be the hardest hit by heavy to very heavy rainfall from September 8 to 9 due to a cyclonic circulation that is intensifying into a depression over the Bay of Bengal.

The weather agency said, “A well marked low-pressure area lies over the northwest & adjoining central Bay of Bengal at 0830 hrs IST of today. It is likely to move nearly northwards and intensify into a Depression over northwest Bay of Bengal off North Odisha-West Bengal coasts on 8th September. Thereafter, it is likely to move west-northwestwards across Gangetic West Bengal, north Odisha, Jharkhand and adjoining north Chhattisgarh during subsequent 3 days..”

The agency further said that in association with the low-pressure area, enhanced rainfall activity will likely be over Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana from September 7 to 10, 2024.

West and Central India

The Met Department predicted a widespread light to moderate rainfall likely over West India and scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall very likely over Central India during the week.

Isolated, very heavy rainfall is likely over ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on September 8 and 9and over Vidarbha on September 12. The IMD also forecasted isolated heavy rainfall likely over Madhya Pradesh during the next seven days.

South Peninsular India

The IMD predicted isolated, extremely heavy rainfall likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on September 8, and very heavy rainfall over the region and in Telangana on September 8 and 9 due to the cyclonic circulations.

Fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall likely over Coastal Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe; scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana, Lakshadweep; isolated to scattered rainfall over Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and interior Karnataka during the week.

Northwest India

The weather agency forecasted scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall very likely over Northwest India over the region during the subsequent 5 days.

Isolated heavy rainfall likely over West Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, West Rajasthan on September 7 and 8; in Uttarakhand from September 9 to 11; and in East Uttar Pradesh on September 10 and 11. East Rajasthan to face isolated heavy rainfall from September 7 to 9 and also on September 13.

East and Northeast India

Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall likely over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Andaman and Nicobar Islands during next 7 days;

The IMD also predictedisolated very heavy rainfall over Odisha during September 8 to 10; Assam and Meghalaya from Septembre 10 to 12; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on September 10 and 11

First Published:7 Sep 2024, 05:39 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaIMD predicts extremely heavy rainfall in Coastal Andhra on Sunday; Himachal, Rajasthan and Odisha at risk too

