The India Meteorological Department ( IMD ) on Monday released a weather forecast for the next five days( 7 August). As per the official statement issued by the weather department moderate to heavy rains will continue to lash various parts of central, western and northern parts of the country.

States in the northern part of India like Haryana, Uttarakhand , Himachal Pradesh, and parts of Uttar Pradesh will get intense spell of rainfall at isolated places.

"Current activity of Intense wet spell over Central and adjoining NW India (West Madhya Pradesh and Eastern Rajasthan likely to continue till 4 August and reduced rainfall activity over Peninsular India & adjoining EC India, Maha. and Gujarat state likely during next 4-5 days," IMD tweeted on Monday.

The IMD in its forecast has predicted that fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Madhya Pradesh during 2nd- 6 th August. Isolated extremely heavy falls also very likely over West Madhya Pradesh on 2nd and 3rd August, 2021 with reduction from 4th August.

The statement also said that widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely to continue over East Rajasthan during 2nd-6th August.

Scattered heavy to very heavy falls with isolated extremely heavy falls likely over East Rajasthan today, the 2nd August and then isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely falls on 3rd August with reduction from 4th August.

Scattered rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall also very likely over West Rajasthan during 2nd– 4th August.

Current spell of scattered to fairly widespread rainfall activity very likely to continue over rest parts of North India with isolated heavy falls very likely over Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh during next 5 days. Isolated heavy falls likely over Haryana during next 3 days and Himachal Pradesh during 4th-5th August.

Reduced rainfall activity likely to continue over Peninsular India and adjoining east Central India, Maharashtra and Gujarat state during next 4-5 days. The monsoon trough has shifted slightly north of its normal position.

