IMD weather forecast: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in four states till 9 September. In its latest updates, the department has predicted isolated extremely heavy falls over Coastal Andhra Pradesh on 6th; over Telangana on06 and 7th; over Madhya Maharashtra on 7th; over north Konkan during 7th-8th, Gujarat state on 8th-9th September.

Extremely heavy rain could lead to localized flooding of roads, inundation and water logging in low lying areas and closure of underpasses mainly in urban areas of the above region, the IMD said.

According to the alert, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are very likely over Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh on 6th -7th September and Marathawada, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan, Gujarat during 6th-10th September.

Rainfall activity is very likely to increase with scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over most parts of northwest India with isolated heavy falls over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Jammu region and East Rajasthan during 7th to 10th September, it said. Isolated very heavy falls also likely over Uttarakhand during 8th -10th and over East Rajasthan on 10th September.

The IMD has also predicted light rain in Delhi. "Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of Delhi ( Badili, Nazafgarh, Malviyanagar, Deramandi), NCR ( Gurugram, Indirapuram) Panipat, Gannaur, Sonipat, Sohana (Haryana) Narora (U.P.) during next 2 hours," tweeted IMD.

On Sunday, IMD senior scientist Dr RK Jenamani told ANI, "A light rain spell will be starting on the morning of September 6 or 7. It will not be similar to the downpour witnessed on September 1 and 2 earlier. We are expecting light showers. On September 7 and 8, moderate rainfall has been predicted. This trend will continue till September 9."

