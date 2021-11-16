India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls over parts of South India on November 18, with light to moderate rainfall over the week.

The IMD weather forecast indicates a low pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal, which is likely to move nearly westwards and reach west-central and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh-north Tamil Nadu coasts on November 18, 2021.

Another low pressure area persists over east-central Arabian Sea off Karnataka coast. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and become more marked during next 48 hours, IMD said.

A trough runs from the cyclonic circulation associated with low pressure area over east-central Arabian Sea off Karnataka coast to north Konkan across south Maharashtra-Goa coasts at lower tropospheric levels, the weather department said.

Meanwhile, another trough runs from the cyclonic circulation associated with low pressure area over east-central Arabian Sea off Karnataka coast to the low pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal at lower and middle tropospheric levels, it further added.

As a result of these weather systems, light to moderate rainfall is likely at most places with heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over coastal and south interior Karnataka, Tamilnadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and coastal Andhra Pradesh during next 5 days, and over Rayalaseema during next 3 days.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and coastal Andhra Pradesh on November 17. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls is likely over north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and south coastal Andhra Pradesh on November 18, the weatherman said.

Strong winds with speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph are expected over Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea over the course of this week. Fishermen have been advised not to venture in the areas with strong winds.

