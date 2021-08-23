The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall was very likely to continue over Northeast India, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim till 27 August. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also likely over Assam and Meghalaya during 23 to 25 August, the weather department said.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls very likely to continue over Bihar, East Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand till Friday (27 August).

Tamil Nadu , Kerala and Mahe are likely to witness scattered to fairly widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy rainfall on 23, 26 and 27 August.

Light isolated to scattered rainfall is very likely over rest parts of country till 27th outside Rajasthan, where dry weather is likely from 25th to 27th August.

Weather Systems

The IMD said the western end of the monsoon trough lay to the south of its normal position and the eastern end lay to the north of its normal position. The western end is very likely to shift gradually northwards from 24th August and eastern end is likely to shift southwards from 26th August, it said.

“A cyclonic circulation lies over northwest Rajasthan and neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels. Strong southerly/south-westerly winds from Bay of Bengal to northeast India very likely to continue to prevail till 25th August, 2021," the IMD added.

Rain in parts of UP, Haryana

In its latest update on Twitter, the IMD said that light to moderate intensity rain would occur over some parts of UP, Haryana during next two hours.

“Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Barwala, Narwana, Rohtak, Kurukshetra (Haryana) Hathras, Iglas, Chandpur (U.P.) during next 2 hours," it said.

Thunderstorm, light to moderate rain likely in Delhi today

Earlier, the weather office said Delhi would most likely receive light to moderate rains with thunderstorm. The city recorded a minimum temperature of 26.2 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 35 degrees Celsius.

In the last 24 hours till 8.30 am, the city received 1 mm rainfall. The relative humidity was 89 per cent at 8.30 am. The maximum temperature on Sunday settled at 34.3 degrees Celsius as rains lashed some parts of the city, and the minimum temperature settled at 24.5 degrees Celsius.

