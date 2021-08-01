The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that the current activity of intense wet spell over West Madhya Pradesh and East Rajasthan was likely to continue till 3rd August. It predicted fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Madhya Pradesh during 1st -5th August.

According to the latest updates, isolated extremely heavy falls are also very likely over East Madhya Pradesh on Sunday (1st August) and over West Madhya Pradesh on 1st and 2nd August with reduction from 03 rd August.

Widespread to very heavy rainfall is expected to continue over East Rajasthan during till 5th August. The IMD also said that heavy to very heavy falls with isolated extremely heavy falls were likely over East Rajasthan today, the 1st August. For Monday, the weather office predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely falls on 2nd August with reduction from 3rd August.

West Rajasthan is likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall on 1st and 2nd August. Here, isolated extremely heavy rainfall is expected on 1st August.

The department said that the current spell of fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity was very likely to continue over rest parts of North India with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh on 1st and 02nd August with isolated heavy thereafter.

According to the latest updates, isolated heavy falls are likely over Haryana during 1st -5th August and Himachal Pradesh during 2nd -04th August.

Reduced rainfall activity likely to continue over Peninsular India and adjoining east Central India, Maharashtra and Gujarat state during next 3-4 days.

On Saturday, the IMD had issued red and orange alerts for rainfall ranging from extremely heavy to very heavy respectively for 22 districts in Madhya Pradesh.

The red alert, for heavy to very heavy as well as extremely heavy rainfall, was for isolated places in Satna, Guna, Sheopur, Chhattarpaur and Tikamgarh, most of these districts being located in north MP along the border with the southern part of Uttar Pradesh, said PK Saha, senior meteorologist with IMD's Bhopal office.

