IMD predicts extremely heavy rainfall, thunderstorm in these states today

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted over 3 Northeastern states. Meanwhile, a heatwave spell is forecasted over northwest India for the next couple of days. The weather agency has also said that a low-pressure area is likely to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal this week. Check full forecast here:

Rainfall alert: Isolated very heavy rainfall very likely over Assam, Arunachal Pradesh & Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim and isolated extremely heavy rainfall over Meghalaya on 04th April, 2022.

Isolated heavy rainfall also likely over Arunachal Pradesh on 05th & over AssamMeghalaya on 05th, 07th & 08th April and over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim during 05th-07th April.

Isolated thunderstorm/lightning activity also very likely over Assam-Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim during next 04th-06th April, 2022

A low-pressure area is likely to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal this week and under its influence heavy rainfall is predicted over Andaman & Nicobar lslands on 06th April.

Heatwave warning: Heat Wave to Severe Heat Wave conditions were observed in most pockets of West Rajasthan and in some pockets of Himachal Pradesh and Haryana, Delhi and Heat Wave conditions in some pockets of East Rajasthan and East Madhya Pradesh and in isolated pockets of Jammu Division and West Madhya Pradesh.

