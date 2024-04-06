IMD predicts fall in temperature, rainfall in Odisha on THIS date. Check full forecast
Director of IMD Bhubaneswar, Manorama Mohanty said the forecasted rain may improve the temperature in the state, but heat wave will still prevail.
The India Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted 'no major' change in Odisha's temperature in the next 24 hours as the state reels under heat wave condition. However, the Met department said Odisha is likely witness a dip in temperature in the next two days due to rainfall forecasted on April 7 and 8.