IMD predicts fresh heatwave spell in 6 states for next 5 days. Details here

Meanwhile, several parts of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal are bracing for heavy rain as severe cyclone Asani weakened to a cyclonic storm on Wednesday. Providing the latest updates, the weather agency notified that the remnant of cyclonic storm Asani over coastal Andhra Pradesh weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area. It is likely to weaken further into a low-pressure area during the next 12 hours.