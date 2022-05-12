IMD predicts fresh heatwave spell in 6 states for next 5 days. Details here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Heatwave conditions are expected in most parts with severe heatwave conditions in isolated pockets over West Rajasthan on 12th and 13th
A fresh spell of heatwave is expected in several parts of the country for the next couple of days, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its bulletin for the next couple of days.
Meanwhile, several parts of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal are bracing for heavy rain as severe cyclone Asani weakened to a cyclonic storm on Wednesday. Providing the latest updates, the weather agency notified that the remnant of cyclonic storm Asani over coastal Andhra Pradesh weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area. It is likely to weaken further into a low-pressure area during the next 12 hours.
Heatwave warning:
Heatwave conditions are expected in most parts with severe heatwave conditions in isolated pockets over West Rajasthan on 12th and 13th; Heatwave conditions are also forecasted in many parts on 14th & 15th and in some parts on 16th May.
Similar conditions are also forecasted for East Rajasthan till 16th May.
Heat Wave conditions at isolated very likely over Gujarat state on 12th & 13th; Jammu & Kashmir, south Haryana-Delhi, Punjab during 12th-14th; West Madhya Pradesh during 12th- 16th; East Madhya Pradesh during 13th-16th; Vidarbha during 14th-16th May, 2022.
Rainfall alert:
Heavy rainfall is expected over coastal Andhra Pradesh and heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Rayalaseema.
Isolated heavy to very heavy falls is very likely over Assam-Meghalaya during 12th to 16th May. Isolated extremely heavy falls are also likely over Meghalaya on 12th to 14th May.
Isolated heavy falls very likely over Arunachal Pradesh on 12th and isolated heavy to very heavy falls from 13th to 16th May.
Isolated heavy falls very likely over Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram-Tripura during 13th to 16th May.
