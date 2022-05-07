IMD predicts fresh heatwave spell in these areas from today. See forecast here

IMD predicts fresh heatwave spell in these areas from today. See forecast here3 min read . 05:41 PM IST
With scanty rains owing to feeble western disturbances, northwest and central India experienced the hottest April in 122 years
NEW DELHI : The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Saturday warned that after a temporary relief, severe heatwaves are set to return and prevail over northwestern India and Central India from 7 May, today.
IMD specified that a fresh spell of heatwave is likely to begin over northwest India from 7 May and over central India from 8 May. They also issued a heatwave alert for parts of Rajasthan from 7-9 May.
IMD said that south Haryana, Delhi, southwest Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha region of Maharashtra will also receive heatwaves on 8, 9 May.
With scanty rains owing to feeble western disturbances, northwest and central India experienced the hottest April in 122 years with average maximum temperature touching 35.9 degrees Celsius and 37.78 degrees Celsius, respectively.
Several places in the country had logged their all-time high temperatures for April as the mercury leaped to 46-47 degrees Celsius under the impact of the torrid heatwave at month-end.
Amid the intense heatwave, India's peak power demand had reached an all-time high of 207.11 GW on Friday.
India saw its warmest March this year since the IMD began keeping records 122 years ago, amid a 71 per cent rain deficit.
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired an important meeting to review preparations for heatwave management and monsoon preparedness in which he stressed on the need to take all measures to avoid deaths due to heatwave or fire incidents.
During the meeting, the IMD and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) briefed about the persistence of high temperatures in March-May 2022 across the country, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.
Modi stressed that in view of rising temperatures, regular hospital fire safety audits need to be done.
The IMD also said that a low pressure area is likely to form over South Andaman Sea on Friday.
It is very likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a depression during the subsequent 48 hours.
Under its influence, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands from Friday to Sunday, the Met office said.
Heatwave warning for Rajasthan
After a brief spell of relief, heatwave conditions are expected in parts of Rajasthan again from Sunday, a meteorological department official said here.
A heatwave is likely to be witnessed in the districts of Jodhpur, Bikaner, Jaipur and Bharatpur divisions from May 8, and the maximum temperatures in these regions are expected to be between 44 and 45 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.
It added that during the next two to three days, relatively strong dusty winds and thunderstorms are also likely in the districts of Bikaner and Jodhpur divisions.
What is a heatwave?
A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal. A severe heatwave is declared if the departure from normal temperature is more than 6.4 notches, according to the IMD.
Based on absolute recorded temperatures, a heatwave is declared when an area logs a maximum temperature of 45 degrees Celsius. A severe heatwave is declared if the maximum temperature crosses the 47-degree Celsius mark.
(With inputs from PTI)
