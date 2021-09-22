IMD weather forecast: A fresh spell of heavy rainfall is likely over Odisha from 25th September and Gangetic West Bengal from 26th September, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday. It also said that isolated heavy rainfall is very likely to continue over East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat state during next 5 days.

In its latest weather forecast, the department said scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls are very likely over Uttarakhand during 22nd-26th; over East Uttar Pradesh during 22nd-24th and over West Uttar Pradesh and Haryana on 22nd September.

iii) Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with Isolated heavy falls are likely over East Rajasthan & Gujarat Region during 22nd-26th and over West Rajasthan on 22nd September. Isolated very heavy falls also very likely over Gujarat Region on 22nd September, 2021. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) September 22, 2021

Also, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls are likely over Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha on Wednesday (22nd September), and decrease in rainfall activity thereafter. Intense spell of rainfall is likely to continue over Kolkata and suburban areas during next 2-3 hours today.

Widespread to heavy falls are likely over hit east Rajasthan and Gujarat during 22nd-26th and West Rajasthan on 22nd September. Gujarat is expected to witness very heavy rainfall today (22nd September).

The IMD also predicted fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh till 24th September and over Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathawada till 23rd September and decrease thereafter.

The department said that a cyclonic circulation lies over Myanmar coast and adjoining Gulf of Martaban and extends upto mid-tropospheric levels. It is likely to move northwestwards and emerge into Northeast and adjoining Eastcentral Bay of Bengal. Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over the same region around 24th evening. Then it is likely to move west-northwestwards towards Odisha coast during the subsequent 48 hours.

Under its influence, a fresh spell of heavy rainfall likely over Odisha and adjoining areas from 25th September.

