IMD predicts fresh spell of heavy rainfall in these states. See full forecast

The department said that a cyclonic circulation lies over Myanmar coast and adjoining Gulf of Martaban and extends upto mid-tropospheric levels. It is likely to move northwestwards and emerge into Northeast and adjoining Eastcentral Bay of Bengal. Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over the same region around 24th evening. Then it is likely to move west-northwestwards towards Odisha coast during the subsequent 48 hours.