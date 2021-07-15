IMD predicts fresh spell of heavy rainfall in these states till 19 July

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted fresh spell of heavy rainfall over northern parts of India from 17th July. It has said that ongoing enhanced rainfall activity along the west coast will continue till 16th July.

In its latest forecast, the weather department said that fairly widespread to widespread rainfall was likely to continue over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand with isolated heavy falls till 16th.

These two Himalayan states may also witness increasing to isolated heavy to very heavy falls during 17th and 18th July.

Isolated to scattered rainfall is predicted over plains of Northwest India till 16th July with isolated heavy rainfall over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan on 14th July.

There is likelihood of enhanced rainfall activity over these areas from 17th with widespread rainfall and isolated heavy to very heavy falls over Haryana, Punjab, north Rajasthan, north Madhya Pradesh and south Uttar Pradesh during 17th-19th.

The IMD has also predicted increase in rainfall over northeast India during 17th-19th July. Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls are likely till 16th July and isolated very heavy rainfall over the region during 17-19 July.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Konkan and Goa and Karnataka during next 3 days. Isolated extremely heavy falls are also very likely over Konkan and Goa during next 3 days. Decrease in rainfall activity is likely over the west coast and peninsular India from 16th July onwards till 18th July.

According to IMD, a low pressure area lies over coastal areas of Gujarat's Kutch and neighbourhood. The axis of monsoon trough at mean sea level passes through the centre of Low Pressure Area over coastal areas of Kutch, Udaipur, Guna, Gondia, Jagdalpur, Vishakhapatnam and thence southeastwards to Eastcentral Bay of Bengal, the department informed on Wednesday.

"A cyclonic circulation lies over south Chhattisgarh and neighbourhood and an east-west convergence zone runs across Central India. As per Numerical Weather Prediction Models forecasts, monsoon trough is likely to shift northwards along with weakening of east-west convergence zone from 15th July," it said in its latest update released on 14 July.

