The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted increase in rainfall in two states and fresh spell of heavy falls over East India from 18th September.

Under the influence of the well-marked low pressure area and its associated cyclonic circulation, fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls are likely over Gujarat, Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh during next 3 days, the IMD said in its latest weather update.

Rainfall activity over Gujarat is likely to increase from 19th September. Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are likely over Gujarat State and East Rajasthan during 19th-21st September.

The IMD has also predicted scattered rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over East Uttar Pradesh during next 24 hours and decrease thereafter.

Fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls are very likely over Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh during 19th-21st September.

According to the updates, light to moderated isolated/scattered rainfall activity likely over rest parts of northwest India during next 5 days.

Rainfall activity is likely to increase over Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal with fairly widespread to widespread rainfall and isolated heavy falls over above areas from 18th to 20th September.

On Thursday, the IMD said the country will witness an extended monsoon spell this year as rainfall activity over north India shows no signs that it will decline till the end of September. It added that overall above normal rainfall activity is likely over northwest, central India, near-normal over south peninsular India and below-normal over east and northeast India.

According to the IMD, the Southwest Monsoon withdrawal from northwest India takes place if there is cessation of rainfall activity over the area for continuous five days.

An anticyclonic wind has to form over the lower troposphere, and there should also be considerable reduction in moisture content. "There are no signs of monsoon withdrawal from north India for the next 10 days," IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said.

In a statement, the IMD said conditions are not likely to be favourable for the commencement of the withdrawal of monsoon from parts of northwest India before the end of the week from September 23-29.

"This is due to the expected normal to active monsoon conditions and as a consecutive formation of two cyclonic circulations over the Bay of Bengal and their west-northwestwards movement across central and adjoining northwest India," the IMD said.

(With inputs from PTI)

