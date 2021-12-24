India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted scattered rainfall during the next few days in some states including Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, and hailstorm in Jammu, Himachal and other areas.

A fresh Western Disturbance and its induced cyclonic circulation is very likely to influence northwest India from 26th and central India from 27th December, IMD said.

Full forecast here:

Rainfall

The Met department has predicted light to moderate rainfall over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh and isolated rainfall over Rajasthan on December 26 and 27.

Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Bihar and Jharkhand are also likely to get isolated rainfall from 27 to 29 December.

Hailstorm

Isolated hailstorm is also likely over Jammu division, lower Himachal Pradesh, northern parts of Punjab and Haryana on December 26 and over Uttarakhand and northwest Uttar Pradesh on December 26 and 27, 2021.

Cold Wave conditions

No cold wave conditions are likely to prevail over the country except Odisha (where cold waves in isolated pockets may occur during the next 24 hours) during the next seven days.

Dense Fog

Dense fog in the morning hours in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana and northeast India can be seen on December 24 and 25. In northwest Rajasthan, fog can be seen on 25 and 26 December.

Delhi's minimum temperature settles at 6.9 deg C

The national capital woke up to a cold morning on Friday as the minimum temperature settled at 6.9 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, according to the weather agency. The day is expected to see 'moderate fog', and the maximum temperature may reach up to 24 degrees Celsius, the weather department said.

The city had on Thursday recorded its minimum and maximum temperatures at 5.5 and 23.1 degrees Celsius, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies)

