IMD predicts heatwave conditions for THESE states today, check full list1 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 07:10 AM IST
Weather update: At least 14 persons died due to heat stroke after attending the Maharashtra Bhushan award ceremony in Navi Mumbai on 16 April.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heatwaves for different states including West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, and others. However, some states like Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh will have respite due to rainfall today, Friday, April 21.
