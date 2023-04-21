The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heatwaves for different states including West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, and others. However, some states like Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh will have respite due to rainfall today, Friday, April 21.

According to the weather forecasting agency, heatwave to severe heatwave conditions in some isolated pockets on April 21 and 22. Odisha, Bihar, and the sub-Himalayan region will also witness similar weather conditions today.

The Maharashtra government has even declared early summer vacation for all state board schools in view of extreme temperatures due to the heatwave.

All primary, middle, and higher secondary schools of the State board have been directed by Maharashtra Government to start their summer vacation on 21 April.

Schools of other boards can take decision about closure after considering their curriculum and activities, said the order issued by the School Education Department on Thursday. Except for Vidarbha, schools in the state will reopen on 15 June. Those in Vidarbha will restart from 30 June, the order said.

A heatwave is declared when there is a departure of 4.5 to 6.4 degrees Celsius from the normal. At least 14 persons died due to heat stroke after attending the Maharashtra Bhushan award ceremony in Navi Mumbai on 16 April.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday appointed a one-member committee to probe the deaths of 14 persons in the Maharashtra Bhushan award event held in Kharghar in Navi Mumbai on April 16.

The deaths were caused by sunstroke and other health complications as several lakh people converged on the sprawling International Corporate Park to watch social activist and reformer Appasaheb Dharmadhikari being given the prestigious award.

In Meghalaya, all educational institutions located around the Dangar area under Mawsynram block have been directed to remain closed from 21 April for a week.

The East Khasi Hills district administration cited the heatwave conditions for asking schools to remain closed for a week, or until further orders. Odisha is slated to start early summer vacations in school from 21 April, Friday.