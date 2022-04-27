Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  IMD predicts heatwave conditions will continue in these areas for next 5 days. See full forecast here

IMD predicts heatwave conditions will continue in these areas for next 5 days. See full forecast here

A  kid cools off on a hot day at a public tap in Prayagraj. A heatwave swept through the city that recorded a high of 42.5 degrees Celsius, 5 degrees above normal
2 min read . 02:29 PM IST Livemint

  • The weather department also said that rain or thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds is likely to continue over Northeast India.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI : The April of 2022 is set to become the hottest months in the past few years. In no sign of relief, the Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that the heat wave conditions will continue over East, Central and Northwest India during next 5 days:

NEW DELHI : The April of 2022 is set to become the hottest months in the past few years. In no sign of relief, the Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that the heat wave conditions will continue over East, Central and Northwest India during next 5 days:

See IMD update on Twitter here

See IMD update on Twitter here

Heatwave predictions

Heatwave predictions

-IMD said that Vidarbha, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh will reel under heatwave conditions for the next 5 days. 

-IMD said that Vidarbha, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh will reel under heatwave conditions for the next 5 days. 

-Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, interior Gangetic West Bengal and interior Odisha will face similar conditions from 27-30 April.

-Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, interior Gangetic West Bengal and interior Odisha will face similar conditions from 27-30 April.

-Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi will see heatwave conditions from 28 April-1 May

-Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi will see heatwave conditions from 28 April-1 May

-Bihar will face a similar situation during 27-29 April and over Chhattisgarh during 28-30 April

-Bihar will face a similar situation during 27-29 April and over Chhattisgarh during 28-30 April

-Gujarat on 27 and 28 April

-Gujarat on 27 and 28 April

Rainfall Predictions

Rainfall Predictions

For Northern and Eastern India

For Northern and Eastern India

-IMD said that heavy rainfall is very likely to occur over Arunachal Pradesh on 30 April and 1 May. Very heavy rainfall is also likely over Assam-Meghalaya on 1 May

-IMD said that heavy rainfall is very likely to occur over Arunachal Pradesh on 30 April and 1 May. Very heavy rainfall is also likely over Assam-Meghalaya on 1 May

-The Assam-Meghalaya  region will also face heavy rainfall on 29 and 30 April

-The Assam-Meghalaya  region will also face heavy rainfall on 29 and 30 April

-Rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam-Meghalaya, Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram-Tripura and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim during next 5 days

-Rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam-Meghalaya, Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram-Tripura and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim during next 5 days

-Further IMD stated that moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) is very likely to occur over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh from 28 April-1 May and over Uttarakhand from 29 April-1 May. 

-Further IMD stated that moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) is very likely to occur over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh from 28 April-1 May and over Uttarakhand from 29 April-1 May. 

-Hailstorm also likely over Jammu-Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh on 29 April and over Uttarakhand on 30 April and 1 May.

-Hailstorm also likely over Jammu-Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh on 29 April and over Uttarakhand on 30 April and 1 May.

-Very light rainfall with dust storm, thunderstorm is likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh-Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh on 29 April and over Rajasthan on 29 and 30 April.

-Very light rainfall with dust storm, thunderstorm is likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh-Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh on 29 April and over Rajasthan on 29 and 30 April.

-Strong surface winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) very likely over Rajasthan on 28 and 29 April and over Uttar Pradesh on 29 and 30 April.

-Strong surface winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) very likely over Rajasthan on 28 and 29 April and over Uttar Pradesh on 29 and 30 April.

IMD said that under the influence of Western Disturbance

IMD said that under the influence of Western Disturbance

-Light rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning is likely over Western Himalayan Region during 2-4 May.

-Light rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning is likely over Western Himalayan Region during 2-4 May.

-Light rainfall is also likely to occur over plains of northwest India during 3-4 May.

-Light rainfall is also likely to occur over plains of northwest India during 3-4 May.

For Southern India

For Southern India

-Scattered rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning is very likely to occur over Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana during next 5 days

-Scattered rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning is very likely to occur over Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana during next 5 days