The weather department also said that rain or thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds is likely to continue over Northeast India.
NEW DELHI :
The April of 2022 is set to become the hottest months in the past few years. In no sign of relief, the Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that the heat wave conditions will continue over East, Central and Northwest India during next 5 days:
See IMD update on Twitter here
Heatwave predictions
-IMD said that Vidarbha, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh will reel under heatwave conditions for the next 5 days.
-Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, interior Gangetic West Bengal and interior Odisha will face similar conditions from 27-30 April.
-Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi will see heatwave conditions from 28 April-1 May
-Bihar will face a similar situation during 27-29 April and over Chhattisgarh during 28-30 April
-IMD said that heavy rainfall is very likely to occur over Arunachal Pradesh on 30 April and 1 May. Very heavy rainfall is also likely over Assam-Meghalaya on 1 May
-The Assam-Meghalaya region will also face heavy rainfall on 29 and 30 April
-Rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam-Meghalaya, Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram-Tripura and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim during next 5 days
-Further IMD stated that moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) is very likely to occur over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh from 28 April-1 May and over Uttarakhand from 29 April-1 May.
-Hailstorm also likely over Jammu-Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh on 29 April and over Uttarakhand on 30 April and 1 May.
-Very light rainfall with dust storm, thunderstorm is likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh-Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh on 29 April and over Rajasthan on 29 and 30 April.
-Strong surface winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) very likely over Rajasthan on 28 and 29 April and over Uttar Pradesh on 29 and 30 April.
IMD said that under the influence of Western Disturbance
-Light rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning is likely over Western Himalayan Region during 2-4 May.
-Light rainfall is also likely to occur over plains of northwest India during 3-4 May.
For Southern India
-Scattered rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning is very likely to occur over Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana during next 5 days
