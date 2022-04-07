IMD predicts heatwave, rainfall in these states till April 12

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand's temperatures will hover above 40 degrees Celsius in the next five days
IMD has also predicted heavy rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh during the next five days
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted an intense heatwave over northwest and central India during the next five days. According to the weather forecasting agency, Rajasthan will witness temperatures up to 42 degrees Celsius in the coming days. Whereas, in Madhya Pradesh, the temperature might near 45 degrees Celsius. Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand's temperatures will hover above 40 degrees Celsius in the next five days.
“Heatwave conditions are very likely over West and East Rajasthan during the next five days. Severe heatwave conditions in isolated/some pockets over south Haryana-Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh during next five days," IMD said.
“Heatwave conditions in isolated pockets over Himachal Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Bihar during the next five days, the IMD said in a statement. Madhya Maharashtra and Jammu divisions will experience rainfall during the next 2-3 days. Jharkhand will witness rainfall during April 6-8. Punjab will experience rainfall on April 7th-10th and over Chhattisgarh on April, 9-10, 2022," the MeT department added.
Further, IMD has also predicted heavy rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh during the next five days. West Bengal, Sikkim will experience rainfall till April 8, and Assam and Meghalaya will witness rainfall during April 8-10.
"Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam-Meghalaya, and isolated rainfall accompanied with
thunderstorm/lightning over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during next 5 days. Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Arunachal Pradesh during next 5 days; over Assam-Meghalaya during 08th-10th and over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim till April 8," the MeT department said.
Light isolated/scattered rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Kerala-Mahe, Tamilnadu- Puducherry-Karaikal, coastal and South interior Karnataka during next five days, IMD added. And, in Andhra Pradesh, rainfall will occur on April 9 and 10.
