IMD predicts heatwave, rainfall in these states till April 12

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted an intense heatwave over northwest and central India during the next five days. According to the weather forecasting agency, Rajasthan will witness temperatures up to 42 degrees Celsius in the coming days. Whereas, in Madhya Pradesh, the temperature might near 45 degrees Celsius. Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand's temperatures will hover above 40 degrees Celsius in the next five days.

