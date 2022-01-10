Enhanced rainfall and thunderstorms are likely to hit east and adjoining central India till 14th January, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday. It also predicted dense fog and cold wave conditions over parts of northwest India during next 4-5 days.

In its daily bulletin, the weather forecasting agency said that the confluence of winds from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal at lower tropospheric levels

is very likely over east and adjoining central India during next 4-5 days. Due to this, light to moderate rainfall and snowfall ar very likely over Western Himalayan region till 11th and dry weather for subsequent 3-4 days.

Moderate rainfall is also predicted over Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim and Odisha during 10th to 14th January. Also, scattered rainfall is very likely to continue over Uttar Pradesh and East Madhya Pradesh during next 2 days and decrease thereafter.

Besides this, heavy rain is likely to hammer Odisha on 11th & 13th January.

"Isolated thunderstorms with lightning/Hail very likely over Vidarbha on 10th & 13th; Chhattisgarh on 10th & 11th; Marathawada on 10th; Jharkhand, Bihar & Gangetic West Bengal on 11th; Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim & Telangana on 12th and over Odisha on 11th & 13th January, 2022," the weather office said.

In southern part, light to moderate rainfall and thundershower are very likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana during next 4-5 days.

"Isolated thunderstorms with lightning/hail very likely over Telangana on 12th and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Telangana on 13th January," the weather bulletin predicted.

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and Kerala are expected to receive light rainfall during next 4-5 days.

Cold wave conditions in isolated pockets are very likely over Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh during 12th-15th and over north Rajasthan during 11th-13th January.

Dense to very dense fog in isolated pockets are expected over Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh during next 4-5 days; north Rajasthan during next 3 days.

