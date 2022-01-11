The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted enhanced rainfall and thunderstorm over east and adjoining central India till 14 January. It also predicted dense tovery dense fog over parts of northwest India during next 4-5 days.

The weather forecasting agency said that the confluence of winds from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal at lower tropospheric levels is very likely over east and adjoining centtral India during next 4-5 days.

Under this influence, light to moderate rain and snowfall are very likely over western Himalayan region on 11th and dry weather for subsequent 4-5 days.

According to the latest bulletin issued earlier in the day, the weather office said light to moderate rainfall are very likely over Vidarbha,

Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha West Bengal, Sikkim, Telangana and coastal Andhra Pradesh during 11th to 14th January.

In east, heavy rainfall is expected over south Chhattisgarh on Tuesday; over Odisha on 11th and 13th. Telangana is also expected to receive heavy fall during 11th-13th January.

Thunderstorms with lightning are very likely over Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar and Gangetic West Bengal on 11th; over Odisha on 11th and 13th ; over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on 12th January.

Besides this, the weather department has predicted dense fog in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh during next 4-5 days; over north Rajasthan and north Madhya Pradesh during next 2 days.

